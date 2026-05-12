CarDekho Group’s rupyy appoints Sumit Singla as Chief Executive Officer

CarDekho Group’s fintech arm, rupyy, has appointed Sumit Singla as its Chief Executive Officer.





In his new role, Singla will oversee the company’s strategic growth, expansion plans and overall operations as rupyy strengthens its position across new and used vehicle financing.





The appointment comes amid strong business momentum for rupyy.





In FY26, the platform facilitated annualised loan disbursements of nearly ₹25,000 crore across segments. The company now services more than 95 per cent of India’s pin codes, strengthening its presence as one of the country’s largest auto-financing networks.





Qualifications and experience

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Singla brings more than 15 years of experience in financial services. He has expertise in leading profit and loss functions, launching new businesses, and driving strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and operations.





Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at IndusInd Bank, Bharti Group, Mastercard and Bain & Company.





Talking about his appointment, Sumit Singla, Chief Executive Officer, rupyy said, “I am excited to take on this role at rupyy, which over the past decade has become one of India’s most trusted lending platforms, transforming how customers access vehicle and personal finance through speed, transparency and convenience. As I step into this role, my focus will be on building on this strong momentum, accelerating innovation, and creating embedded finance solutions that deliver seamless experiences for millions of customers. Backed by CarDekho Group’s strong ecosystem, rupyy is uniquely positioned to shape the next phase of digital lending, auto finance, and inclusive growth in India.”





Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO, CarDekho Group said, “We are delighted to welcome Sumit to the CarDekho family to lead rupyy. Over the years, rupyy has built a strong reputation for transforming lending through technology, speed and accessibility across digital financing. As we enter our next phase of growth, Sumit’s deep expertise across fintech, banking and operations will be instrumental in scaling our lending ecosystem, strengthening partnerships, and expanding access to credit for customers across Bharat. We are confident that under his leadership, rupyy will continue to drive innovation in digital lending and unlock new growth opportunities.”





As rupyy enters its next phase of expansion, the company is expected to sharpen its focus on embedded finance, digital lending innovation and wider credit accessibility. Singla’s appointment signals CarDekho Group’s broader ambition to scale its fintech business across underserved markets in India.