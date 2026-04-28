Centricity WealthTech appoints Kartik Kini as Chief Strategy & Execution Officer

Centricity WealthTech has appointed Kartik Kini as Chief Strategy and Execution Officer for its Invictus Private Wealth vertical, marking a key move to strengthen its offering for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.

Kini brings more than three decades of experience in financial services and wealth advisory. In his new role, he will focus on driving strategy execution across private wealth, including Registered Investment Advisors, family offices and product platforms. He is also expected to enhance client engagement, governance and overall experience through a technology-led advisory approach.

Prior to joining Centricity WealthTech, Kini served as Chief Operating Officer at Waterfield Advisors, where he led enterprise operations, treasury and technology transformation, along with regulatory and governance initiatives. He was also part of the founding team that built Avendus’ wealth management business and has held senior leadership roles at Deutsche Bank and DSP Merrill Lynch.

Commenting on the appointment, Manu Awasthy, Founder & CEO, Centricity WealthTech, said,

"At Centricity WealthTech, we believe that serving India's most significant family offices calls for more than just expertise. It takes a rare blend of disciplined governance, relationship depth, and the conviction to think for generations. Invictus is the embodiment of that belief. With Kartik’s significant operational and wealth advisory expertise, we are positive that we will shape Invictus' next chapter and accelerate growth, further strengthening the company’s position as the most trusted name in tech-enabled wealth management for India's leading families."





Kartik expressed, "Centricity WealthTech’s vision of building a differentiated, client-first platform aligns strongly with the industry's current trajectory, which is toward institutional-grade governance and increasing personalization. Invictus represents a compelling opportunity to accelerate this journey, particularly as the needs of families become increasingly complex. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to scale the platform, deepen client engagement, and create enduring value through thoughtful and integrated solutions."

The appointment comes amid a series of senior hires at Centricity WealthTech, including leadership roles across AI, business, strategy and NRI wealth segments. The company has also significantly expanded its Invictus team by onboarding 30 senior private investment bankers in a single day.





Founded in 2022, Centricity WealthTech has rapidly expanded its footprint across India, with a network of over 20,000 financial product distributors, 75 branches in 66 cities and a growing base of retail and family office clients. Its Invictus platform focuses on ultra-high net worth individuals and single-family offices managing portfolios above ₹100 crore.





The company raised $20 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed India Partners, with backing from the Burman Family Office and MS Dhoni’s family office.