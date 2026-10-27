CheQ appoints Rupal Rajal as Head of HR

CheQ has appointed Rupal Rajal as Head of Human Resources (HR) to strengthen its people strategy and support the company’s next phase of growth.





Rajal brings over 14 years of experience across fintech, technology, AI, software-as-a-service (SaaS), consulting and FMCG.





She previously held senior HR roles at Rupifi, Jupiter and Findem, and also worked at Kerry and Accenture.





Building teams





Commenting on the appointment, Aditya Soni, Founder and CEO of CheQ said, “As CheQ continues to expand its offerings and build a more comprehensive credit ecosystem, having the right people, leadership and organisational culture becomes increasingly important.”





“Rupal brings a strong combination of fintech experience, strategic HR leadership and a hands-on approach to building teams.”





“We look forward to her contribution as we strengthen our organisation and prepare for the next phase of growth,” he added.





Supporting growth





Rajal said, “What excites me about CheQ is the opportunity to work at the intersection of fintech innovation and a rapidly evolving consumer credit ecosystem.”





“Having worked with businesses at different stages of growth, I believe that strong people practices, empowered leadership and a culture of ownership are essential to building enduring organisations.”





"I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build high-performing teams and create an environment where people can do their best work as CheQ continues to scale.”



