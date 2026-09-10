Chiranjib De appointed Area Director of Human Resources at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon has appointed Chiranjib De as Area Director of Human Resources, bringing more than two decades of experience in human resources and a long-standing career with Hyatt.

In his new role, De will lead the Human Resources function at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon while also overseeing Area Human Resources responsibilities for Hyatt hotels across North India.

His mandate will include talent development, colleague engagement and strengthening Hyatt’s culture of care.

Two decades with Hyatt

De began his career with Hyatt at Hyatt Regency Kolkata, where he joined as a Human Resources Officer before progressing to Personnel Manager.

In 2014, he moved to Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa as Director of Human Resources and took on a similar role at Grand Hyatt Goa in 2018. Most recently, he served as Cluster Director of Human Resources at Grand Hyatt Kochi, overseeing HR operations for Hyatt hotels and resorts across Kerala.

Over the course of his career, De has focused on talent development, colleague engagement and building people-centric workplaces.

People-first leadership

De describes his leadership philosophy as “a people-first leader who leads with empathy and purpose.”

His appointment comes as Grand Hyatt Gurgaon continues to strengthen its people and culture agenda, with a focus on creating an engaged and empowered workforce. The hotel group’s approach places colleague experience at the centre of its broader people strategy, recognising its role in shaping guest experiences.

With his expanded remit across North India, De will focus on developing talent and deepening colleague engagement while supporting the evolution of Hyatt’s workplace culture.