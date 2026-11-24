The Coca-Cola Company has named David Elkins as its incoming executive vice-president and chief financial officer (CFO), with the finance executive set to take over from John Murphy on April 2, 2027, as part of a planned leadership transition.





Elkins, currently serves as executive vice-president and CFO of pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb, a position he has held since 2019. He will oversee finance, global strategy and Enterprise Services at Coca-Cola, reporting to CEO Henrique Braun.





Murphy, who has served as CFO since 2019 and president since 2022, intends to retire in 2027. The timing of his retirement will be determined later to support an orderly transition. He will continue as president, focusing on key enterprise priorities throughout 2027 while supporting the CFO handover.





Announcing the appointment, Braun highlighted Murphy's contribution to the company over nearly four decades.





“John has been a transformational leader during his 38 years at Coca-Cola, especially through his most recent service as president and CFO,” Braun said. “I am very happy John will ensure a smooth transition and provide valuable perspective as we maintain our focus on growing the company.”





On Elkins' appointment, Braun said: “David comes to Coca-Cola with a track record of success across complex, global companies. He brings a strong understanding of finance and has developed future leaders. He will bring complementary skills to our highly experienced leadership team.”





Elkins joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019 following its acquisition of Celgene, where he was serving as executive vice-president and CFO. Before joining Celgene in 2018, he held several leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, including CFO of its consumer products and medical device businesses and corporate functions.





His earlier career includes finance roles at Becton, Dickinson and AstraZeneca, as well as The Boeing Company, where he began his career. He also serves on the board of directors of Tapestry Inc.





Elkins holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Delaware, a master's degree in organisational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Drexel University.





Murphy joined Coca-Cola in 1988 and has held various general management, finance and strategic planning positions across international markets. Between 2016 and 2018, he served as president of the company's Asia Pacific group before being appointed CFO in 2019 and president in 2022.





Reflecting on his planned departure in a LinkedIn post, Murphy said, “There are countless memories I’ll carry with me, but I think I’ll be proudest of the part I’ve been privileged to play, especially in recent years, alongside so many talented people in creating significant value for our stakeholders and making Coca-Cola stronger for the future.”





He added that the transition had been planned thoughtfully and said he looked forward to welcoming Elkins as the company's next CFO in April 2027.





“My time here is just one chapter in the company’s 140-year history, and I have to say it’s been an extraordinary experience and a great honor to be part of it,” Murphy said.