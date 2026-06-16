Compass India appoints Rahul Shinde as Managing Director

Compass India has appointed Rahul Shinde as Managing Director, effective 16 June 2026. The move comes as the company enters a new phase of growth across India's food and facility management services sector.

The appointment reflects the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, digital transformation and client-centric services across corporate workplaces, manufacturing, healthcare and education.





Driving future growth

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Chidley, Chief Commercial Officer, Compass Group APAC said, "Compass Group India has built a strong platform over the years and is exceptionally well positioned to capture the next wave of growth in India's institutional services market.”

“Rahul brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and proven execution at scale. His track record of transforming businesses, building winning teams and driving sustainable growth makes him the ideal leader to guide Compass Group India into its next chapter,” further added.

Speaking on his appointment, Rahul Shinde said, "India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets for food and support services globally. Organisations today are reimagining workplaces, employee experiences and operational models, creating significant opportunities for innovation and value creation.”

He added, “Compass India has an outstanding foundation, a strong client portfolio and a talented team. I look forward to working closely with our people, clients and partners to accelerate growth, strengthen our market leadership and set new benchmarks for excellence across the industry."





Strong industry background





Shinde brings extensive leadership experience from India, Asia, Europe and the US. He holds a PhD in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.





Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands and Whole Time Director at Devyani International Limited, India's largest Yum! Brands franchisee.





He led a network of more than 1,800 restaurants across KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee and Highway Food Courts. During his tenure, annual store openings increased from around 50 to more than 300, while over 500 outlets were modernised.





Earlier, he served as General Manager for KFC Greater Asia, overseeing operations across Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar and Mongolia.