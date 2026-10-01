Credent Connect N Care has appointed Sachin Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer, effective 18 September 2026, as the healthcare logistics and services company strengthens its finance function to support its growth plans.





Sharma, a Chartered Accountant with more than 14 years of experience, brings extensive experience across healthcare finance, corporate performance, mergers and acquisitions and finance transformation.





Healthcare finance experience





Sharma began his healthcare career with Dr Lal PathLabs in 2012 and has since held senior finance positions at Pathkind Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare, Health Care At Home India (HCAH) and LifeCell International.





His experience spans corporate finance, P&L leadership, business performance, M&A, IPO readiness and technology-led finance transformation.





Finance leadership





At Credent, Sharma will oversee financial planning and performance management, with responsibility for profitability, cash flow, working capital, governance and investor relations.





He will also work with the company's leadership team to develop a high-performing finance function aligned with Credent's growth strategy.





Tarun Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, Credent said, "We are pleased to welcome Sachin to Credent. His depth in corporate finance, M&A and the healthcare ecosystem will be instrumental as we scale the business. We look forward to his contribution in reinforcing our financial discipline and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."





Focus on profitable growth





Sharma said his appointment comes at an important stage in Credent's development, with a focus on strengthening financial capabilities and supporting profitable growth.





Sachin Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Credent said, "I am delighted to join Credent at a pivotal stage in its journey. I look forward to working with the leadership team to enhance the organisation's financial capabilities, drive profitable growth and create lasting value for shareholders."





The appointment comes as Credent focuses on building a scalable healthcare ecosystem supported by financial discipline, governance, operational excellence and long-term value creation.