Dataiku appoints Andrew Boyd as SVP, GM for Asia Pacific and Japan

Dataiku has appointed Andrew Boyd as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), signaling a strategic push to help organisations in the region translate artificial intelligence (AI) investments into measurable business outcomes.





In his new role, Boyd will oversee the company’s go-to-market strategy and regional operations across key markets including ASEAN, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. His mandate includes accelerating enterprise adoption, strengthening strategic partnerships, and enabling organisations to operationalise AI in a governed and scalable manner.





The appointment comes at a time when enterprises across APJ are shifting from experimentation with AI to delivering tangible business impact. Phil Coady said the region is entering a phase of “AI accountability,” where organisations are expected to align AI initiatives closely with business outcomes.





“Andrew has a strong track record of building high-performing businesses in complex markets, and his leadership will be key as we help customers make AI a core part of how they operate,” Coady said.





Boyd brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise technology businesses across APJ. His career spans driving go-to-market transformations, expanding regional footprints, and building relationships with enterprise customers, partners, and government bodies. His familiarity with navigating regulated and diverse markets is expected to support organisations seeking to scale AI responsibly.





Commenting on his appointment, Boyd highlighted the growing need for governance and business alignment in AI adoption. “Success in this region requires more than innovation—it demands strong governance, local expertise, and a clear link to business outcomes,” he said. “As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are under pressure to move beyond experimentation and deliver real value.”





Dataiku, which positions itself as an enterprise AI orchestration platform, currently works with more than 750 organisations globally. The company has been expanding its footprint as enterprises increasingly look to integrate AI into core operations, moving from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide deployment.





The leadership addition underscores Dataiku’s focus on strengthening its presence in APJ, a region seen as critical to the next phase of global AI adoption.