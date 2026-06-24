Teva Pharmaceuticals appoints Deepti Hegde as Director HR

Teva Pharmaceuticals has appointed Deepti Hegde as Director HR, entrusting her with the responsibility of leading the human resources agenda for Teva India’s Research & Development organisation.





The appointment reflects Teva’s focus on strengthening its people strategy and building a high-performing R&D workforce as the company continues to expand its research and innovation capabilities in India.





Seasoned HR leader





Hegde brings close to two decades of experience spanning human resources, talent management, leadership development, organisational effectiveness, workforce transformation and talent acquisition.





Her career has covered diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, chemicals, engineering and manufacturing.





In her new role, she will focus on advancing people practices, enhancing organisational capabilities and supporting Teva’s efforts to foster a strong innovation-driven culture.





Leadership experience across industries





Prior to joining Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hegde served as Vice President Human Resources at Vodafone Idea Limited. There, she partnered with the company’s Technology organisation, supporting more than 4,000 employees across Network, IT, Planning, Operations and Product functions.





During her tenure, she led several workforce transformation initiatives, capability-building programmes, diversity and inclusion efforts, organisational restructuring projects and internal mobility initiatives aimed at accelerating employee growth and improving workforce agility.





Key role at Dow





Before Vodafone Idea, Hegde spent nearly nine years at Dow, where she held leadership positions including HR Business Partner India & Sub-Saharan Africa and HR Business Partner & Talent Acquisition Lead – India.





At Dow, she supported commercial businesses, R&D teams, manufacturing operations and corporate functions while driving major talent and organisational transformation programmes.





She also played a significant role in people integration efforts following the Dow-DuPont merger, led leadership development initiatives, supported digital HR transformation projects including Workday implementation and spearheaded operational excellence programmes across the EMEAI region.





Strong talent-building credentials





Earlier in her career, Hegde spent more than eight years with Larsen & Toubro, gaining extensive experience in business partnering, leadership hiring, talent management, performance management, learning and development, employee engagement and succession planning.





She began her professional journey with CHR Global, where she worked on leadership hiring assignments across multiple industries, helping organisations identify and recruit senior talent.





With a proven track record in workforce transformation, leadership development and talent strategy, Hegde is well positioned to support Teva Pharmaceuticals as it strengthens its R&D capabilities and advances its mission of improving health outcomes worldwide.