DriveX appoints Jyotsna Chaudhary to lead HR growth strategy

DriveX Mobility has appointed Jyotsna Chaudhary as Head of Human Resources, reinforcing its leadership team as the company accelerates growth across India's expanding pre-owned mobility market.

In her new role, Chaudhary will spearhead DriveX's people and organisational agenda, focusing on talent acquisition, leadership development, workforce transformation, organisational capability building and future-ready HR practices.

She will also play a key role in cultivating a high-performance culture aligned with the company's long-term business objectives and expansion plans, as per multiple media reports.

Extensive HR experience

Chaudhary brings more than 16 years of experience in human resources leadership, organisational development, talent management and workforce planning across the automotive and mobility sectors.

Throughout her career, she has led large-scale transformation initiatives, strengthened leadership capabilities and aligned people strategies with evolving business priorities.

Before joining DriveX, she spent nine years at TVS Motor Company, most recently serving as Head HR Business Partner.

Earlier at TVS Motor, she served as Senior Lead HR Business Partner for the New Product Development cluster, overseeing people strategy for more than 1,400 employees across R&D Centres of Competence and Programme Management functions.

She also led a major organisational restructuring initiative linked to the company's Vision 2030 strategy, helping transition the R&D organisation into an integrated Centres of Competence model.

Automotive expertise

Prior to TVS Motor Company, Chaudhary spent over seven years with Continental Automotive Components, where she held several strategic HR leadership roles. Her responsibilities spanned engineering, project management, sales, finance, purchasing and quality functions, with a focus on talent development, organisational effectiveness and workforce planning.

She also led the deployment of Continental's leadership development programmes across India and supported R&D, programme management and corporate functions through various HR business partnering roles.

Her experience covers organisational design, succession planning, compensation strategy, talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement and HR transformation, positioning her to support DriveX's next phase of expansion.

Growth ambitions

Commenting on the appointment, Devesh Taparia, CEO, DriveX Mobility, said, “As DriveX continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing pre-owned two-wheeler platforms, attracting and developing high-quality talent remains central to our growth strategy.”

He further said, “Jyotsna brings a strong combination of automotive domain expertise, strategic HR leadership, and experience in building high-performance organizations.

Future-focused people strategy

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Jyotsna Chaudhary, Head of Human Resources, DriveX Mobility, said, “What resonated most with me is the company’s bold ambition, execution-focused culture, and entrepreneurial mindset. I look forward to partnering with the team to build a high-performing organization and accelerate the next phase of growth.”

At DriveX, Chaudhary will focus on strengthening talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, organisational design and scalable HR systems. She is also expected to play a central role in building leadership pipelines and enhancing organisational capabilities as the company expands its digital and retail footprint across India.