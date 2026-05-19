Exotel unveils key leadership appointments amid AI CX expansion

Exotel has reshuffled its senior leadership team as it sharpens its focus on the rapidly expanding AI-led customer experience market.





The move comes shortly after the company’s acqui-hire of the core team from Dubverse and signals a stronger push towards scaling its AI-first customer experience operations globally.





Key appointments





Among the major changes, Rohan Shanbagh has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer, Sanjeeth R has joined as Chief Product Officer, Ananda Kumar has come on board as Chief Financial Officer, while Sumithra Sivaramakrishnan has been elevated as Head of People and Culture.





“Across our largest customers, AI is already operating at production scale in customer experience, handling millions of real interactions across voice and digital channels. The shift now is about making AI reliable, trusted, and seamlessly integrated into core business systems at scale, working in harmony with human teams.





As we move into this next phase of growth, this evolution in the industry is mirrored in how we are strengthening our leadership team, bringing in new capabilities and elevating internal leaders across finance, product, people, marketing, and customer experience,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO, Exotel.





Scaling operations





As COO, Rohan Shanbagh will oversee business operations as the company focuses on improving operational efficiency, profitability, and execution capabilities during its next phase of expansion.





Confirming his appointment, Shanbagh said: “We have built a stand-out company that truly puts the customer at the center of AI innovation. It is now imperative to achieve equal excellence in operating rhythm and showcase our leverage.”





Sanjeeth R, who joins as Chief Product Officer, will lead Exotel’s AI-first product strategy, integrating capabilities across Voice AI, CCaaS, and CPaaS into a unified customer experience platform.





Confirming his appointment, Sanjeeth said: “Product management is being rewritten. The Product Managers who will win the next decade will ship, not just spec. Exotel is building the infrastructure for the agentic era and makes them work in Harmony. As an engineer and product leader, this is where I want to be.”





Finance, culture focus





Newly appointed CFO Ananda Kumar brings experience in technology-led finance and operational transformation. The company said his expertise will help shape AI-driven business and finance models as Exotel expands its enterprise footprint.





Speaking on the occasion, Ananda said: “AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and Exotel is at the cusp of this transformation, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.”





Meanwhile, Sumithra Sivaramakrishnan, now Head of People and Culture, will lead leadership development, organisational alignment, and culture-building initiatives across teams.





Sumithra said: “AI may change how companies build, but people will determine how companies scale, and at Exotel, we want to bring our #LikeAFriend philosophy inward by building strong leaders, high-trust teams, and a culture where people feel empowered to grow together.”





The leadership announcements come ahead of Exotel’s flagship EngageX event, where enterprise leaders from sectors including banking, telecom, aviation, and finance are expected to discuss the future of AI-led customer engagement.