Ford Motor appoints Samir Singh as Director Talent Acquisition for APAC

Ford Motor Company has appointed Samir Singh as Director Talent Acquisition, APAC, taking charge of the company’s talent acquisition strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.

Singh’s appointment comes as Ford continues to evolve its workforce capabilities amid changes across the automotive and mobility landscape, including AI-led innovation, electrification and connected vehicle technologies.

Driving talent transformation

Singh will lead Ford’s talent acquisition strategy across APAC, with a focus on using AI-enabled innovation and data-driven decision-making to transform the function.

“In my role, I am heading Ford’s talent acquisition strategy across APAC region, accelerating transformation through AI-enabled innovation and data-driven decision making," Singh said.





"My objective is to partner with regional teams to strengthen our talent capabilities, and advance a future-ready function. Together, we’ll help shape the future of talent — building the capabilities, experiences and solutions in-line with Ford’s evolving global priorities," he further added.

HR expertise

Singh holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and Services from Symbiosis International University, which he completed between 2009 and 2011.

His new mandate places him at the centre of Ford’s regional efforts to strengthen talent capabilities and build a future-ready talent acquisition function aligned with the company’s evolving priorities.