Former Australian PM Scott Morrison joins BLS international as global strategic advisor

BLS International Services Ltd has appointed former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as its Global Strategic Advisor to support its long-term growth and global expansion strategy.





The company said Morrison's expertise in economics, trade, financial regulation and infrastructure will help drive technology-led transformation, strengthen government partnerships and advance innovation in citizen services worldwide.

Strengthening government partnerships

During his tenure as Prime Minister of Australia, Morrison played a key role in international diplomacy and economic partnerships.

He was a founding member of the Quad Leaders Dialogue alongside the leaders of India, Japan and the United States, and helped elevate Australia’s relationship with India to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The company believes his strategic guidance will help strengthen its engagement with governments globally and support emerging opportunities in citizen services, digital governance and international mobility.

Shri Diwakar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS International said, "Governments around the world are undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology, changing citizen expectations and an increasingly interconnected global environment.

He further added, “Mr. Morrison’s experience in leading a major nation and managing complex public institutions provides valuable strategic insight for BLS International, which continues to partner with governments worldwide for delivering secure, efficient and citizen-centric services.”

“His guidance will further strengthen our long-term growth strategy, deepen our understanding of government priorities, support innovation in service delivery and enhance our ability to create value for both governments and citizens. It’s an honor for us to have him advise our Board and benefit from his global vision,” he noted.

Driving digital transformation

Commenting on his appointment, Morrison said, "BLS International is now a trusted partner to governments across multiple regions and continues to build a strong reputation for operational excellence and delivery of G2C services. I look forward to supporting and contributing my insights to support BLS International’s plans for continued growth that will give Governments better choices to meet the evolving needs of their citizens and international visitors.”

“The future of public services will require governments and their partners to combine innovation, security, efficiency and integrity as they deliver truly user experience centric services. BLS International will play an increasingly significant role in partnering with Governments through their expanding suite of G2C services as they work to meet this demand,” he concluded.

Global citizen services leader

Founded in 2005, BLS International has established itself as one of the world's leading partners in global mobility, visa processing and citizen services. The company works with more than 46 governments across over 100 countries and has processed more than 360 million visa applications worldwide.

With a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 10,800 crore (approximately US$1.2 billion), the company employs more than 60,000 professionals and operates over 50,000 service centres globally, delivering secure and standardised citizen-centric solutions across multiple jurisdictions.