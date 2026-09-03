Former Lenskart CBO Oliver Kaye joins Boldfit as COO

Boldfit has appointed former Lenskart Chief Business Officer Oliver Kaye as Chief Operating Officer, as the fitness and active lifestyle brand prepares for its next phase of growth.

The appointment comes as Boldfit expands its categories and presence across channels and geographies.

Kaye brings 25 years of retail experience

Kaye has more than 25 years of retail and consumer leadership experience across the UK, Europe and India. He has held senior roles at Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Selfridges.

In India, he led the launch of Calvin Klein, built Gap India and helped scale Lenskart's retail business during its hyper-growth phase.

Pallav Bihani, Founder, Boldfit, said, ”Oliver joining Boldfit marks an exciting new phase of our growth. His deep experience in building and scaling leading consumer businesses will be invaluable as we expand our categories and presence. We’re excited to have him join us as we build Boldfit into one of India’s Largest sports & fitness brand”

Focus on scaling Boldfit

Oliver Kaye, Chief Operating Officer, Boldfit said, ”What drew me to Boldfit wasn't just the impressive numbers and growth. It was the size of the opportunity still ahead.”

“India's fitness and active lifestyle category is still being defined, and Boldfit has the brand equity, the founder conviction and the consumer trust to lead that definition,” he added.

“My role here is to help translate that into a business built for real scale, across categories, channels and geographies, and I'm looking forward to being part of that next chapter,” he concluded.

Boldfit's growth potential and the opportunity to shape India's fitness and active lifestyle market attracted him to the role.