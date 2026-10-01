Geojit Appoints Jones George as MD, C. J. George as Executive Chairman

Geojit Financial Services has appointed Jones George as Managing Director and C. J. George as Executive Chairman, effective 1 October 2026, as part of the investment services company's long-term succession plan.





The transition was approved by the company's Board of Directors on 22 July 2026, following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The leadership change marks the next phase of Geojit's growth after 39 years of operations in India's capital markets.





Leadership transition





C. J. George, who founded Geojit in 1987 with Ranajit Kanjilal, has served as the company's Chairman and

Managing Director. Under his leadership, Geojit introduced several industry initiatives, including internet and mobile trading, as well as commodity futures trading across commodities such as bullion, pepper and cardamom.





Following the transition, C. J. George will continue to work with the leadership team as Executive Chairman and support the company's next phase of development.





"Geojit was built with a long-term view, with a strong emphasis on people and relationships that can sustain the business across generations. The transition to the next phase of leadership is a natural progression in that journey. Jones has been part of Geojit for over a decade and has had the opportunity to work across several aspects of the business,” C. J. George said.





“I am confident that he will bring a fresh perspective while remaining anchored in the values and principles that have shaped Geojit. As Executive Chairman, I will continue to work closely with the leadership team and support the company as it enters this next phase," he added.





On the other hand, Jones George, who was previously Executive Director at Geojit, has been associated with the company since 2013, when he joined as Manager, Digital Media Specialist.





He became Chief Digital Officer in 2018 and was appointed Executive Director in 2021. During his tenure, he has overseen strategic initiatives, digital transformation, overseas NRI business functions and operations.

His new role will see him lead the company as it focuses on technology-led growth and evolving customer needs.





"I am honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Geojit at an important stage in its journey. The company has built a strong institution based on trust, relationships and a deep understanding of investors, and we have a solid foundation to build on,” Jones George said.

As we look ahead, our focus will be on making Geojit more agile, technology-led and relevant to the changing needs of our clients. We will continue to invest in digital capabilities while maintaining our physical presence across the country to strengthen our customer relationships and explore new growth opportunities, while staying true to the values that have guided the company," he added.





Focus on digital growth





Jones George has played a key role in Geojit's digital transformation and efforts to strengthen customer engagement. Under his leadership, the company is expected to continue investing in digital capabilities while maintaining its physical network across India.





The transition is positioned as part of Geojit's broader succession strategy, combining continuity in its leadership and values with a focus on technology, customer engagement and new growth opportunities.