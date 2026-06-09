Groupon appoints Aditya Rajkumar as COO to accelerate agentic commerce

Groupon, an e-commerce marketplace has appointed Aditya Rajkumar as its new chief operating officer, bringing in an experienced marketplace and operations leader as the company pushes ahead with its AI-driven transformation strategy.





Rajkumar will join the company on 3 August 2026 and report directly to CEO Dusan Senkypl. He will oversee Groupon's marketplace and merchant operations.





The appointment comes as Groupon seeks to strengthen its operational capabilities and position itself for what it describes as the next era of agentic commerce.





"Adi brings exactly the operating discipline and marketplace experience this stage of our transformation calls for," said Senkypl.





"He pairs a strong bias for action with a structured, hands-on approach, and he moves at a pace that pulls an organisation forward. The last decade has proved that a new generation of local marketplaces can win at real scale: serving customers at the level of a neighborhood while running with the efficiency of a global platform," further added.





"That is an organizational capability built through culture, teams, and operating processes, and very few people have done it. Adi has spent his career building exactly that, and it is what this next phase of Groupon requires as we move into the era of agentic commerce,” he mentioned.





Operations expertise





Rajkumar joins Groupon from 7-Eleven, where he most recently served as Vice President, Last Mile, leading Skipcart and last-mile delivery operations across the retailer's global convenience network.





Before that, he spent more than four years at DoorDash in senior operating and P&L leadership roles. His last position there was general manager of Caviar and Premium. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Senior Manager in Deloitte's M&A Strategy & Operations practice, advising clients across the energy, industrial and manufacturing sectors.





In a LinkedIn announcement, Groupon welcomed Rajkumar to the business, highlighting his extensive experience in delivery, marketplace operations and business leadership.





AI and local commerce





Speaking about his new role, Rajkumar said Groupon's combination of consumer reach and local business partnerships made the opportunity particularly compelling.





"Groupon sits at the intersection of consumer intent and local supply, with a brand people know and a marketplace with real room to grow," said Rajkumar.





"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to missions that support local businesses. At DoorDash, it was about empowering local economies through e-commerce and delivery. At Groupon, it's about putting customers first: helping people discover and enjoy the best of their cities at great value, while giving the local businesses they love a partner that helps them reach new customers and grow," he continued.





"What drew me here is the chance to pair that mission with intense operating rigor, and to help build the bridge between the AI economy and local merchants. I'm excited to get to work with the team Dusan has built," he further added.





Senkypl said Rajkumar's experience in scaling complex operations would be critical as Groupon executes its strategic priorities.





"Adi has spent his career turning complex operations into measurable outcomes, better customer experiences, stronger merchant performance, and execution at scale," added Senkypl. "That is the operating standard we are holding ourselves to as we execute against our transformation priorities.





This move also reflects Groupon's broader ambition to bridge emerging AI technologies with local commerce, positioning the company to better serve both consumers and merchants in an increasingly digital marketplace.