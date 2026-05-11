GSK appoints Roanne Parry as chief people officer as Diana Conrad retires

GSK has appointed Roanne Parry as its new Chief People Officer, effective May 2026, marking a significant leadership transition within the global healthcare company’s people and culture function.





Parry succeeds Diana Conrad, who stepped down after a 26-year tenure at GSK, including the last seven years as Chief People Officer. Conrad announced her retirement last week while reflecting on her long association with the company and its people-focused culture.





“After 26 brilliant years at GSK and the last seven as GSK’s Chief People Officer (CPO), I’m delighted today to be handing over the CPO role to the very talented Roanne Parry,” Conrad shared.





Describing GSK as “a very special company,” Conrad highlighted its commitment to patients, ethical leadership, and talent development. “I’m enormously proud to have been part of it. To see so much fantastic talent come in and grow at GSK. And to see the development and growth in our portfolio of medicines and vaccines which are improving people’s and patients’ lives all around the world,” she said.





Expressing confidence in her successor, Conrad added, “GSK’s people function is in the very best hands with Roanne. Good luck, and I will be cheering you all on from the sidelines.”





Stepping into the new role, Parry said she was “proud and honoured” to begin her new role at the company.

“This is a very special company, driven by brilliant minds and a shared commitment to our patient-led purpose and culture,” she said.





“My priority is to connect, listen and collaborate with our incredible teams across the globe. Together, we’ll build on GSK’s strong heritage, focusing on empowering our leaders and equipping people with the skills, capabilities and tools they need to deliver even better medicines and vaccines with greater outcomes for patients. Excited for what we'll achieve together!”





Parry officially joined GSK as Chief People Officer and a member of the Executive Committee in May 2026. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s global people and culture strategy as GSK continues to strengthen its focus on innovation, leadership development, and workforce capabilities.





A seasoned HR executive with extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Parry joins GSK from CSL, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. Before her tenure at CSL, she spent 22 years at GSK in several senior HR leadership roles, including leading the people agenda across the company’s global R&D and commercial operations.





Parry holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of South Africa.