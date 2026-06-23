Heineken appoints Rafael Oliveira as CEO to lead next growth chapter

Heineken has named Rafael Oliveira as its next Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board, bringing in an experienced consumer goods leader to steer the brewer through its next phase of growth.

The Supervisory Board will put forward Oliveira's nomination for a four-year term at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 5 August 2026. If approved, he will officially take over on 1 October 2026.

Seasoned global leader

Oliveira joins Heineken from JDE Peet’s, where he has been CEO since 2024. More recently, he was chosen to lead Keurig Dr Pepper’s planned Global Coffee Co., a new publicly traded coffee business expected to generate around US$16 billion in annual revenue.

Over a career spanning more than 20 years, Oliveira has built a reputation for turning strategy into results. At JDE Peet’s, he helped sharpen the company’s focus, improve performance and return the business to profitable growth.

Before that, he spent a decade at The Kraft Heinz Company, eventually becoming President of International Markets. In that role, he oversaw a business worth more than US$7 billion across Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Why Heineken chose him

Oliveira stood out during a global search process for his blend of strategic thinking, operational discipline and people leadership.

Peter Wennink, Chair of the Heineken Supervisory Board, said the company believes Oliveira has the experience and leadership style needed to build on its strong foundations and accelerate its EverGreen 2030 strategy.

“He is a dynamic, visionary leader with an exceptional track record of leading global consumer businesses and delivering transformational growth. Throughout his career, Rafa has consistently transformed complex challenges into clear organisational priorities, aligning teams around what matters most, and driving disciplined execution of strategy,” Wennink pointed out.

He added, “The Supervisory Board is confident that his energy and strategic acumen will accelerate the execution of the company’s EverGreen 2030 strategic agenda and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. With Rafa at the helm, we look forward to building on HEINEKEN’s strong foundations and continuing our journey of long-term, balanced growth.”

Family backing

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken also welcomed the appointment, saying the family was pleased with the outcome of the extensive selection process.

“My family and I are pleased with the rigorous global selection process that led to the nomination of Rafa as CEO. We believe Rafa’s proven ability to translate strategy into disciplined execution, his strong people leadership, and his clear strategic vision are the qualities needed to become an excellent Heineken CEO.”

Ready for the role

For Oliveira, the move marks a chance to lead one of the world's best-known brewing companies and one of the industry's most recognisable brand portfolios.

“I am honoured and excited to join Heineken, one of the world’s most iconic companies and brand portfolios. As a long-time admirer of its heritage and global impact.” he said.

“Heineken’s EverGreen 2030 strategy provides a powerful platform for the future, and I look forward to building on that momentum while bringing my own passion for performance, innovation and consumer focus,” he added.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside Heineken’s talented people around the world, whose dedication and capabilities are the foundation of its success, and I look forward to building on that legacy together. I am confident we will accelerate growth, drive productivity and future-fit Heineken, winning the hearts of consumers worldwide,” he continued.

“I cannot wait to get started on 1 October 2026, and I will be fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” he concluded.

Until he joins in October, the company's Executive Team will continue to oversee operations and drive the execution of the EverGreen 2030 strategy.