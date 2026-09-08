Honasa Consumer elevates Nishchay Bahl as Chief Business Officer - Offline

Honasa Consumer has elevated Nishchay Bahl to Chief Business Officer - Offline, as the beauty and personal care company looks to strengthen its offline business and expand distribution across India.

Bahl, who has served as Senior Vice President - Offline Revenue for nearly three years, will oversee General Trade, Modern Trade and other offline channels. His mandate will focus on distribution expansion, channel execution and growth across markets and categories.

Driving offline growth

At Honasa, Bahl has played a key role in scaling the company's offline presence, strengthening trade partnerships and expanding distribution. He has also been closely involved in Project Neev, which focuses on strengthening the company's General Trade business.

Commenting on the elevation, Varun Alagh, Co-founder & CEO, Honasa Consumer said, “At Honasa, we believe in building leaders from within and giving people the opportunity to grow with the business. Nishchay has demonstrated strong leadership in transforming and scaling our offline business, while building the capabilities and partnerships required to support the next phase of growth.”

He added, “His ability to combine strategic thinking with strong execution, along with his understanding of our brands, consumers and trade ecosystem, has been instrumental in this journey. As we look to further strengthen our offline presence and scale our brands across India, I am confident that Nishchay will continue to create meaningful impact in this larger role.”

Speaking on his elevation, Nishchay Bahl, Chief Business Officer - Offline, Honasa Consumer said, “The last three years have been an exciting and transformative phase for Honasa’s offline business. We have worked closely with our teams and partners to strengthen the fundamentals of General Trade and Modern Trade, rebuild our distribution network and create a stronger foundation for growth.”

He added, “Project Neev has been an important part of this journey, helping us strengthen our partnerships and build a stronger General Trade base. Going forward, our focus will be on building on these foundations to gain share across categories, strengthen our distribution footprint and improve the availability and visibility of our brands across markets.

“With our brands reaching consumers across the country, there is an opportunity to deepen our presence in priority markets, improve outlet productivity and strengthen our positions across General Trade, Modern Trade and other channels. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to translate this opportunity into sustained, profitable growth,” he further noted.

Bahl's FMCG experience

Bahl brings over 17 years of experience across FMCG and consumer businesses, spanning sales, commercial strategy, go-to-market execution, General Trade, Modern Trade, eCommerce and business development.

Before joining Honasa, he was Chief Business Officer - Offline at The Good Glamm Group. At Reckitt, he served as E-commerce Director - South Asia, leading the company's eCommerce agenda across the region. He has also held leadership roles at Reckitt and Britannia Industries.

Bahl is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and St. Stephen's College, Delhi.