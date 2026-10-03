ICICI Prudential Life appoints Sidharatha Mishra as MD & CEO

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Friday said Sidharatha Mishra has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO with effect from October 14.





Mishra will succeed Anup Bagchi, who will take over as HDFC Bank MD & CEO with effect from October 27.





In a regulatory filing, ICICI Prudential said its board has noted the resignation of Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from close of business hours on October 13, 2026.





Mishra, the filing said, will take charge as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from October 6.





Thereafter, effective October 14, Mishra will take over as Additional Director and Managing Director & CEO for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals.





ICICI Pru Life board also appreciated Bagchi's contribution to the growth and success of ICICI Group over the last three decades across a variety of roles.





"During his tenure at ICICI Life, Mr Bagchi has successfully steered the Company to emerge as a resilient franchise," ICICI Life said in a regulatory filing.