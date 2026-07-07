IGP appoints Rohit Dangi as Chief Financial Officer

Global D2C gifting platform IGP has appointed Rohit Dangi as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), strengthening its leadership team as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Based at the company's Mumbai headquarters, Dangi will lead IGP's overall finance function, overseeing financial strategy, planning, treasury, controllership, taxation, investor relations, fundraising, corporate development and governance.

The appointment comes as IGP looks to enhance its financial capabilities, governance framework and long-term growth strategy.

Finance expertise

A Chartered Accountant with more than 16 years of experience, Dangi brings expertise across financial advisory, corporate finance and business leadership. His experience spans financial strategy, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and corporate governance.

Before joining IGP, he held senior finance leadership roles at Import Express Private Limited and O1 India Private Limited. Earlier in his career, he worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG, advising companies on financial strategy and corporate structuring.

Among his notable achievements, Dangi played a key role in the acquisition of Shop101 by Glance, led several debt and equity fundraising transactions, advised businesses on securing Reserve Bank of India licences for Payments Banks, and helped establish finance and governance frameworks for high-growth companies.

Growth ambitions

Announcing the appointment, IGP Founder and CEO Tarun Joshi said strengthening the company's financial leadership was essential to supporting its expansion.

"As IGP continues on its growth journey, strengthening our financial leadership is critical to building a resilient and future-ready organisation. We are delighted to welcome Rohit to the leadership team,” Joshi mentioned.

He added, “His extensive experience across finance, fundraising, governance and strategic transactions will help further strengthen our financial capabilities, enhance governance standards and support disciplined, sustainable growth as we continue to scale the business and prepare for the next phase of our journey.”

Future focus

Dangi said, "The company has built a strong brand and a differentiated position in the gifting ecosystem, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen financial governance, drive operational excellence, and enable disciplined, sustainable growth.

He further noted, “By building a resilient and future-ready finance function, we will support IGP's long-term strategic ambitions and create enduring value for all stakeholders.”

The appointment of Dangi further reinforces the company's focus on building a stronger leadership team to support sustainable long-term growth.