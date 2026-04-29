Indel Money Appoints Vinod Panicker as CFO

Indel Money has appointed Vinod Panicker as its Chief Financial Officer, effective 29 April 2026. In this role, he will lead the company’s financial strategy, capital management and governance framework, supporting its next phase of expansion.





Indel Money operates as a leading gold loan non banking financial company, catering to a growing segment within India’s lending ecosystem. The appointment comes as NBFCs continue to focus on strengthening financial discipline, governance and capital efficiency amid evolving regulatory and market dynamics.





With Panicker’s appointment, the company aims to enhance its financial planning, improve capital allocation and reinforce compliance frameworks. His experience is expected to support sustainable scaling while maintaining strong stakeholder confidence across investors, lenders and regulators.

A Chartered Accountant with over 38 years of experience, Panicker has worked across NBFCs, media and entertainment, and FMCG sectors. He has led key functions including fund raising, business restructuring, audit, internal controls and governance, while building relationships with boards, rating agencies and financial institutions.





Commenting on the appointment, Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director & CEO, Indel Money, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr Vinod Panicker as our Chief Financial Officer. His diverse, cross-sector experience, particularly his leadership roles at NBFCs, offers us valuable perspective as we constantly endeavour to expand our operations and horizons. His strong financial acumen and deep understanding of capital markets, fund-raising strategies and risk management will further strengthen our ability to scale up responsibly and sustainably.”





Panicker noted, “It’s a privilege to join Indel Money as CFO, as the NBFC is a leading player in the gold loan segment. I am equally delighted to work closely with a board that has vision, foresight and vibrant strategies to expand further into newer markets and territories.”





Looking ahead, the company is expected to leverage Panicker’s expertise to drive disciplined growth, strengthen governance standards and expand its footprint across new markets.