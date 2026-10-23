IndusInd Securities appoints Rajeev Srivastava as MD & CEO

IndusInd Securities, formerly Reliance Securities Ltd, a subsidiary of IndusInd Capital and part of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), on Friday announced the appointment of Rajeev R Srivastava as its managing director & CEO.





The appointment marks the start of a renewed growth agenda for the broking house, as it sets out to become a modern, technology-first investment platform for the country's fast-expanding investor base, IndusInd Securities said in a statement.





Srivastava brings nearly 25 years of experience across banking, financial services and capital markets, and has led broking businesses through multiple market cycles, it said. Prior to joining IndusInd Securities, he served as managing director & CEO of Standard Chartered Securities.





At IndusInd Securities, he will lead the company's next phase of growth, it said, adding, his mandate is to re-energise the franchise and position it at the forefront of India's evolving investment landscape.





A key priority will be using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised research and advice, and enhancing the client experience across platforms. He will also focus on expanding the company's reach into new geographies, the company added.