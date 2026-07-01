Instamart appoints Ex-OYO executive Gautam Swaroop as CBO

Swiggy-owned quick commerce platform Instamart has appointed former OYO executive Gautam Swaroop as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO), strengthening its leadership team as competition intensifies in India's fast-growing quick commerce market, according to media report.

Swaroop will lead Instamart's commercial operations, overseeing customer-led growth, category management, brand partnerships and business expansion as the platform continues to broaden its product offering beyond groceries.

Experienced leader

Swaroop brings more than 20 years of experience across consulting, pharmaceuticals and technology.

He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he spent a decade leading strategy and operational transformation projects. He later joined Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, helping grow its emerging markets business from US$37 million to US$190 million in revenue.

Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of OYO's international business, where he led operations across the US, UK, Europe, China and Latin America, steering the business to profitability.

Growth strategy

Welcoming the appointment, Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer, Swiggy said, "Gautam brings deep expertise and a proven track record of scaling businesses in dynamic, fast-paced industries, and his leadership will be beneficial as we continue to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers.

Swaroop said, "I'm excited to join Instamart at such an important juncture in its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the teams across the business to drive growth, build stronger consumer and partner experiences, and create enduring value as we scale.”

Leadership reshuffle

Swaroop's appointment comes as Instamart continues to strengthen its senior leadership team.

The company has also appointed Srikar Adavi as Vice President of Ad Monetisation and Hardeep Kaur as Assistant Vice President of Category (FMCG), reflecting a broader organisational push to accelerate growth.

The leadership changes also follow recent departures at Swiggy's quick commerce arm, with Chief Operating Officer Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer Hari Kumar stepping down.