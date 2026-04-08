Intel Corporation appoints Aparna Bawa as EVP, Chief Legal & People Officer

Intel Corporation has appointed Aparna Bawa as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & People Officer, reinforcing its leadership bench as the company accelerates its transformation agenda under CEO Lip-Bu Tan.





Bawa, who will report directly to Tan, will oversee Intel’s global legal, ethics, compliance, people, and culture functions, areas the company sees as central to driving disciplined execution and cultural change.





Announcing the appointment, Tan highlighted the growing importance of integrated legal and people leadership amid large-scale transformation. He described Bawa as bringing a “rare combination of operational rigor, business judgment, and people-first leadership,” adding that her experience in scaling global technology companies during periods of rapid change would be critical as Intel works to become more agile and execution-focused.





Bawa joins Intel from Zoom Video Communications, where she served as Chief Operating Officer, leading key operational, legal, and people functions during a phase of accelerated global growth. She has built a reputation for aligning culture, governance, and execution in high-growth technology environments.





Her earlier career includes senior legal and leadership roles across the technology sector, with expertise spanning corporate governance, global compliance, employment law, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational transformation.





At Intel, Bawa will be tasked with strengthening the company’s legal and compliance frameworks while advancing a high-performance culture aligned with long-term business priorities. She is also expected to play a pivotal role in shaping leadership culture, talent strategy, and governance as the company enters its next phase.





Calling Intel “an iconic American company at a pivotal moment,” Bawa said she looks forward to helping build the culture, systems, and trust needed to enable teams to deliver for customers, partners, and shareholders.





The appointment, effective in May, signals Intel’s continued emphasis on leadership accountability and operational discipline as it pushes forward with its transformation strategy under Tan’s leadership.