Intel elevates Santhosh Viswanathan to lead APJ operations amid organisational reset

Intel has appointed Santhosh Viswanathan to head its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) operations, as the chipmaker sharpens its regional strategy alongside a broader organisational overhaul.





The leadership transition comes as Intel restructures its business into two focused divisions, Intel Foundry and Intel Products, aimed at driving performance and competitiveness in an increasingly AI-led semiconductor landscape.





Viswanathan, who recently served as Vice President and Managing Director for Intel India, will now oversee the company’s commercial operations across APJ. In his expanded role, he is tasked with accelerating revenue growth and strengthening Intel’s market position as demand for advanced computing and AI-driven solutions rises globally.





His elevation reflects Intel’s focus on leveraging regional expertise in high-growth markets. With deep experience in India and a strong background in sales and marketing across Asia, Viswanathan is expected to play a key role in navigating the region’s complex and fast-evolving semiconductor ecosystem.





As part of the leadership reshuffle, Hans Cheng has been appointed to lead the APJ Sales, Marketing, and Communications Group, reporting to Viswanathan. Cheng will work closely with regional teams to strengthen customer engagement and drive go-to-market execution.





The appointments align with Intel’s broader “IDM 2.0” strategy, which focuses on expanding its in-house manufacturing capabilities while building a global foundry business serving external clients.





The move underscores Intel’s intent to deepen its presence in Asia Pacific and Japan, a region central to global semiconductor demand and supply chains. By empowering leaders with strong regional track records, the company aims to enhance operational agility and respond more effectively to evolving enterprise and consumer needs in the AI era.