Jai Bajaj takes over as Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Capital

Bajaj Capital has appointed Jai Bajaj as its Managing Director & CEO, effective 1 April, ushering in a new phase of growth for one of India's oldest financial advisory firms.





The leadership transition comes as the financial services industry is being reshaped by rising investor awareness, changing customer expectations and rapid digital adoption, according to media reports.





Jai Bajaj will lead the company's next stage of transformation, with a focus on combining trusted financial advice with technology, data and artificial intelligence.





Sharing his vision for the future, Jai Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Capital, said, "Bajaj Capital was built by my grandfather K.K. Bajaj's pioneering vision of bringing financial planning to Indian families at a time when the concept was still emerging in the country.”





He also mentioned, “My father, Rajiv Bajaj, built on this foundation with a vision to take Bajaj Capital beyond financial well-being towards a more holistic approach covering financial security, health, wellness, and longevity.





“As we enter the next phase of our journey, our focus is on bringing this vision to life by combining decades of trust, human expertise, technology, data, and AI to create more personalized and meaningful experiences for our customers,” he elaborated.





"Financial planning today is no longer simply about managing money or products; it is about understanding people's life journeys and helping them achieve their most important milestones with confidence and clarity," he also said.





Technology-led transformation





Under Jai Bajaj's leadership, the company is sharpening its focus on life-stage financial planning, helping customers navigate everything from wealth creation and protection to retirement and legacy planning.





Bajaj Capital is investing in digital platforms, AI-powered insights and customer experience capabilities to deliver more personalised financial guidance. The company said technology will enhance advisor capabilities while keeping human expertise at the centre of the customer experience.





Leadership team strengthened





To support its growth plans, Bajaj Capital has made a series of key leadership appointments.





Krishna Giri has joined as Head of Wealth Products. He will lead the firm's product strategy and strengthen its investment and wealth solutions offering.





The company has also named Gaurav Gupta as Head of Data Science. He will drive the development of advanced analytics, AI-led personalisation and data intelligence capabilities.





In the coming months, Bajaj Capital plans to launch new digital initiatives focused on financial readiness, retirement planning and personalised customer experiences.





The company aims to deepen customer relationships and strengthen its position as a lifelong financial partner by blending trusted advice with data-driven innovation.