Karnataka Bank appoints Biji SS as its Executive Director

Karnataka Bank has appointed seasoned banking leader Biji SS as its Whole-time Director (Executive Director), strengthening the bank’s leadership team as it accelerates its transformation and growth strategy across retail, MSME and branch banking businesses.





The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the bank as competition intensifies across India’s financial services sector, with lenders increasingly focusing on liability growth, customer acquisition and operational efficiency.





Search mandate





The executive search and appointment process was facilitated by Venator Search Partners, a retained executive search firm specialising in leadership hiring within the BFSI sector.





Over the years, the firm has facilitated more than 59 CXO-level appointments across Universal Banks, Small Finance Banks, NBFCs, Housing Finance Companies and other financial institutions in India.





Karnataka Bank has also received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India for Biji appointment, subject to shareholder approval.





Three-decade career





Biji brings more than three decades of banking experience from South Indian Bank, where she progressed from trainee officer to Chief General Manager during her tenure.





Widely recognised for her operational expertise and execution-focused leadership style, she has managed large-scale portfolios spanning branch banking, liabilities, MSME, retail assets and third-party distribution businesses.





In her most recent role at South Indian Bank, she headed Branch Banking and Liabilities, Micro & Small Enterprises and Third Party Products, overseeing a business portfolio of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore across close to 950 branches nationwide.





She also played a key role in strengthening corporate banking relationships while expanding supply-chain and co-lending verticals.





Commenting on the appointment, Deepraditya Datta, Founder, Venator Search Partners said, “Leadership transitions in banking today require far more than conventional functional expertise. Institutions are looking for leaders who combine execution capability, customer orientation, operational resilience and the ability to drive transformation at scale. Biji represents that rare blend of deep retail banking exposure, institutional leadership and pan-India operational experience. Her journey from grassroots banking to the highest levels of leadership reflects exceptional credibility, perseverance and strategic maturity. We are delighted to have partnered with Karnataka Bank on this important leadership mandate.”





Growth focus





Industry observers view the appointment as strategically important for Karnataka Bank as it sharpens its focus on franchise expansion, liability growth and operational strengthening amid a rapidly evolving banking landscape.





With deep expertise in retail and MSME banking, Biji is expected to play a central role in driving the bank’s next phase of growth and transformation.