Kasturi Mitra joins Blackstone as Assistant Vice President Human Resources

Kasturi Mitra has joined Blackstone as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources, taking on a new role within the global alternative asset manager’s people function.

The appointment marks her move into an Assistant Vice President-level HR position at Blackstone, where she will contribute to the organisation’s human resources function.

HR background

Mitra’s professional career is centred on human resources, supported by postgraduate education in the discipline.





While details of her previous employers and roles were not available in the information provided, her latest appointment reflects her continued progression in the HR field.

Academic foundation

Mitra holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) specialising in Human Resources from Christ University, Bengaluru.

Her academic specialisation in HR has provided a foundation for her career in people and organisational functions.

New chapter

Mitra now joins Blackstone’s HR function as the organisation continues to operate across a global alternative investment platform.

Her new role gives her an opportunity to further build her HR experience within the financial services and alternative investments sector.





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