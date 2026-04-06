Kyndryl appoints Mark Paulek as Chief Human Resources Officer

Kyndryl has appointed Mark Paulek as its Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately, following the retirement of longtime CHRO Maryjo Charbonnier earlier this year.





The company had confirmed the leadership transition in January, announcing that Paulek would succeed Charbonnier, who retired on March 31 after an impactful tenure leading the company’s people strategy since its inception and nearly two decades as a public-company CHRO. She will continue to support the company as Executive Advisor through the end of August to ensure a smooth transition.





In his first message as CHRO, Paulek said he was honoured to step into the role and continue building the company’s people-focused culture.





“Today marks my first day as Chief Human Resources Officer here at Kyndryl, and I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to step into this role alongside such an exceptional global team,” he shared. “Our people — Kyndryls — are at the heart of everything we do. They drive our unique Kyndryl Way culture, our endless innovation, and our mission-critical impact for customers.”





He also thanked Charbonnier for her leadership and mentorship, noting that her commitment to building Kyndryl’s culture and HR organisation had set a strong foundation for the future.





Previously, Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter had credited Charbonnier with shaping the company into an employer of choice, strengthening employee engagement, and establishing a scalable approach to upskilling across the organisation. During her tenure, the company earned more than 100 workplace awards globally.





Paulek joined Kyndryl in 2022 and has played a key role in designing and delivering the company’s human capital strategy. He previously led human resources for Kyndryl’s commercial organisation, supporting growth across countries, practices, Kyndryl Consult and delivery operations.





His appointment, the company said, reflects Kyndryl’s focus on leadership development and succession planning as it continues to execute its growth strategy and strengthen workforce capabilities in the AI and digital transformation era.