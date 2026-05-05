Lockton strengthens Asia leadership with CEO appointments in Malaysia and India

Global insurance brokerage Lockton has announced a series of leadership changes across Asia, appointing new chief executives in Malaysia and India as part of a broader strategy to deepen regional capabilities while staying closely aligned with local markets.





The move reflects Lockton’s focus on accelerating growth, enhancing client service, and expanding specialist expertise across key markets in Asia.





In Malaysia, Nicholas Lee has joined Lockton Sime as CEO-designate. Lee brings more than two decades of experience across insurance broking, risk management, analytics, catastrophe modelling, bancassurance, and strategic consulting, with a career spanning Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore.





He returns to Lockton after most recently serving at Moody’s Analytics, where he was Director and Head of Client Coverage, Insurance Solutions, APAC. In that role, he led regional client engagement and worked with insurers, reinsurers, and brokers on catastrophe risk modelling, reinsurance optimisation, portfolio analytics, and AI-enabled transformation.





Lee has also founded a consultancy focused on emerging risks and insurance transformation, advising organisations on leveraging data and analytics to improve performance. Earlier in his career, he contributed to Lockton Singapore, supporting major insurance programmes for multinational clients.





As part of the transition, Mohamed Yahya Ibrahim will assume the role of Special Advisor to Lockton Sime, focusing on the continued development of Takaful capabilities in Malaysia. The company acknowledged his leadership spanning more than 12 years across two tenures.





In India, one of Lockton Asia’s fastest-growing markets, Dr Sandeep Dadia has transitioned from CEO to Non-Executive Officer, maintaining his association with the business he established in 2024. He is credited with driving rapid growth and transforming the firm from a startup into a fully operational broker.





Succeeding him, Jaideep Sharma has been appointed CEO of Lockton India, subject to regulatory approval. He will also continue in his role as Regional Head of Specialties for Lockton Asia and will be based in Mumbai.





Sharma brings extensive global leadership experience, having held senior roles at Marsh and Aon. As CEO of Marsh Saudi Arabia, he doubled revenues and led the firm to become the country’s top broker. At Aon, he led a 250-member operation in Connecticut, driving performance and earning 'Office of the Year' recognition in 2018.





“Nick and Jay represent the very best of our industry, leaders with deep expertise, global perspective, and an uncompromising commitment to putting clients first,” said Tony Hardy, CEO of Lockton Asia.





“These leadership appointments reflect Lockton’s continued commitment to strengthening our regional capabilities while staying deeply rooted in the needs of each local market. With Nick Lee driving our growth in Malaysia and Jay Sharma leading our momentum in India, we are well-positioned to deliver even stronger client outcomes across Asia.”





Lockton said it remains focused on empowering clients with specialist expertise, data-driven insights, and a service-led culture as it continues to expand across the region.