Locus Robotics promotes Gina Chung to Chief Strategy Officer

Locus Robotics has promoted Gina Chung to Chief Strategy Officer, expanding her responsibilities as the company accelerates its global growth strategy in warehouse automation and physical AI.





In her new role, Chung will oversee corporate strategy, product direction, go-to-market planning, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, competitive intelligence, and key business growth initiatives. The appointment comes as global supply chain operators increase investments in AI-driven automation to improve efficiency, scalability, and operational resilience.





Chung joined Locus Robotics in 2023 as Vice President of Corporate Development and has since played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic partnerships and long-term business direction. Before joining the company, she served as Vice President of Innovation at DHL, where she led innovation and R&D initiatives focused on AI, automation, and supply chain transformation. She also launched DHL’s Americas Innovation Center in Chicago and worked closely with major enterprise customers on technology adoption strategies.





The move highlights the growing importance of strategic leadership, ecosystem partnerships, and AI-focused expansion in the rapidly evolving warehouse automation sector. Industry demand for flexible robotics platforms continues to rise as businesses look to modernise fulfilment operations and manage increasing supply chain complexity.





“The next decade of warehouse automation will be defined by global scale, applied AI, and the ability to transform operational complexity into measurable customer value,” said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. “Gina brings the strategic rigor, customer insight, and automation expertise required to help Locus Robotics strengthen its leadership as the market evolves. Her appointment sharpens the connection between our market strategy, product direction, partnerships, and growth priorities as we continue scaling globally.”

Chung said the warehouse automation market is entering a major growth phase, driven by customer demand for scalable and adaptable automation solutions.





“The opportunity in front of Locus Robotics is enormous,” said Chung. “Physical AI and warehouse automation are at an inflection point, and customers are looking for automation platforms that can scale globally, adapt quickly, and deliver measurable operational impact. Locus Robotics is uniquely positioned to meet that need, and I’m excited to help advance our strategy, strengthen our partnerships, and support the next chapter of growth.”





The appointment signals Locus Robotics’ continued focus on expanding its leadership position in warehouse automation as companies worldwide increase investment in AI-powered logistics and fulfilment technologies.