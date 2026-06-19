Mahyco appoints Ashish Jehurkar as Head of Human Resources

Mahyco, a leading biotechnology company, has appointed Ashish Jehurkar as its Head of Human Resources, effective immediately, bringing on board a seasoned HR leader with more than 25 years of experience in talent management, organisational development, leadership development, workplace culture, and people strategy.





Announcing the appointment, Mahyco said it is “excited to welcome Ashish Jehurkar to Mahyco as Head – Human Resources.”





Adding, “We are delighted to have him join the Mahyco family and look forward to leveraging his experience to further strengthen our workplace culture, empower our people, and drive organisational excellence,” the company said in its announcement.





Jehurkar joins Mahyco after concluding an almost 26-year career with Sterlite Technologies, where he played a key role in workforce planning, leadership development, employee engagement, performance management, and organisational transformation across multiple business units and geographies.





Reflecting on his departure from STL earlier this month, Jehurkar described the move as the end of a “truly remarkable chapter.”





“After nearly 26 years (25 years & 11 months) with Sterlite Technologies Limited, I am writing to say goodbye as I prepare for my final day with the company. Reflecting on this quarter-century journey fills me with immense gratitude for the growth, the challenges, and the incredible people I have had the privilege to work with,” he shared.





Jehurkar began his career at STL in July 2000 as a fresher in the company’s operations function at Waluj. He later transitioned into HR, a move he credits with shaping his approach to becoming a strategic business partner.





“This memorable journey started as a fresher in 2000 in Waluj. That foundational experience and learning in Operations deeply shaped my perspective, enabling me to later transition into the HR field not just as a people manager, but as a true strategic business partner,” he noted.





During his tenure, Jehurkar held several leadership roles, including Head of HR for India and China, Business HR Head for India, and Chief Manager–HR. He led initiatives spanning strategic workforce planning, talent acquisition, succession planning, compensation transformation, employee engagement, HR analytics, diversity and inclusion, and organisational change management.





Among his notable achievements were the implementation of AI-driven talent acquisition and employee engagement tools, the development of innovative multiskilling programs, and contributions to STL earning Great Place to Work certification four consecutive times.





His experience also includes managing greenfield and brownfield projects globally, driving organisational restructuring, and strengthening leadership capabilities across business functions.





Academically, Jehurkar holds multiple qualifications, including an MBA in Human Resources, a Master of Science in Computer Science, and a recently completed MBA in Human Resources Development from DY Patil University