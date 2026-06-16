Marks & Spencer appoints John Hunt as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

British retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed John Hunt as its new Chief Digital and Technology Officer, as the company continues to accelerate its digital transformation strategy.





Announcing the appointment, the company said, “We’re delighted to announce that John Hunt will be joining M&S as our new Chief Digital and Technology Officer this Summer.”





Hunt brings more than three decades of experience in retail technology and digital leadership across South Africa and Australia. He joins M&S from Woolworths Group in Australia, where he has served as Chief Information Officer for the past nine years.





Most recently, he held the dual role of Chief Information Officer and Managing Director of Group Enablement.





Commenting on his appointment, Hunt said, “I’m really looking forward to joining M&S and bringing my passion for both retail and technology to what is an incredibly exciting transformation. M&S is a brand that is admired the world over and I can’t wait to get started.”





As Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Hunt will assume leadership of the retailer’s Digital, Data and Technology (DD&T) function, succeeding Sacha Berendji. The company confirmed that Berendji will remain with M&S and continue to serve on its Executive Committee until April 2027 to support a smooth leadership transition, while continuing to oversee the Property and Store Development function.





M&S Chief Executive Stuart Machin paid tribute to Berendji’s contribution to the business, saying, “Sacha is a loyal, hardworking, trusted colleague and one of the most company-minded people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. All of us at M&S turn to him for advice, support and that extra bit of wisdom. He will remain a part of the M&S family forever. Everyone at M&S offers a heartfelt thank you to Sacha, and a warm welcome to John.”





Reflecting on his more than three decades with the retailer, Berendji said: “M&S runs through my blood and has done for more than 32 years. It’s the best brand in the country and in my view the best retailer in the world. I think the leadership and the clarity of our strategy is stronger now than it has ever been and I’m very confident about the future of M&S. I remain focused on delivering our priorities as we still have so much to do! I will be cheering on Stuart and the team in the years ahead.”





Hunt brings extensive experience in technology, digital transformation, and retail operations. Prior to Woolsworth Australia, he spent 16 years with Woolworths in South Africa, where he held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer and Senior Executive for Foods Planning, Replenishment and Value Chain.





Earlier in his career, he also held technology leadership roles at Gap and the Western Cape Government.





According to the company, Hunt will spend his first four weeks working in stores across the business to immerse himself in operations before formally beginning the handover process with Berendji.