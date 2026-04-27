Meena Sharma takes charge as Head of Corporate HR & Admin at V-Marc India

Meena Sharma has been appointed as Head - Corporate HR & Administration at V-Marc India, bringing with her extensive experience across strategic HR leadership, talent management, and organisational development.





In her new role, she will lead the company’s HR strategy, ensuring alignment with its rapid growth and evolving business goals. Her focus will be on strengthening talent acquisition, streamlining performance management, enhancing employee engagement, and leveraging HR technology and analytics. She will also play a key role in driving HR initiatives during phases of expansion, restructuring, and transformation.





Prior to joining V-Marc India, Meena served as Group Head HR at UKB Electronics, where she led key HR initiatives including workforce optimisation, leadership development, succession planning, and organisational transformation.





Alongside her corporate role, she continues to work as a Virtual CHRO at Mentech Global, advising on HR strategy, hiring, employer branding, and compliance frameworks. She is also associated with WICCI – Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a State Council Member, contributing to initiatives focused on women entrepreneurship, mentorship, and business development.





Earlier, she held senior HR roles at Uniparts India, where she worked on HR transformation, post-merger integration, talent management, and organisational effectiveness. She began her career at Samtel Avionics, managing core HR operations and employee lifecycle processes.