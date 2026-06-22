Michelle Rife appointed to lead global talent at Verint

Verint has appointed Michelle Rife as Vice President, Global Talent, according to multiple media reports. She brings more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition, workforce planning, people operations, employer branding, and global recruitment across leading technology companies.

In her new role, she will focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent as the company expands its AI-powered customer experience and workforce engagement solutions.

Strong industry background

Rife leads Rife Consulting Group as a strategic talent consultant. She advised organisations on modernising talent acquisition, adopting AI-enabled recruiting technologies, improving hiring processes, and building data-driven talent strategies.

Her consulting work helped companies improve hiring efficiency, reduce agency spending, strengthen workforce planning, and enhance candidate experiences.

Proven growth experience

She previously served as Vice President, Global Talent at Branch. She led talent operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

During her tenure, branch grew from around 300 to 600 employees. She strengthened talent operations, improved workforce planning, launched early-career programmes, and enhanced internal mobility and employer branding initiatives.

Leadership across tech

Rife has held senior talent roles at several technology companies. She served as Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Aurora and led recruiting strategy for Product Analytics and Data Science talent at Facebook.

She also served as Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at GE Digital and led talent acquisition and employer branding efforts across North America for PlayStation.

Her career also includes leadership positions at BrightEdge, Vendavo, Quixey, and Imperva. Across these organisations, she built scalable recruiting functions, strengthened employer brands, and supported international growth and IPO readiness.

Return to corporate life

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Rife said, “After an incredibly fulfilling chapter running my own consulting business and intentionally stepping away from the day-to-day corporate world, I am thrilled to announce that I have joined Verint as their VP of Global Talent.”

She continued, “none of this journey would have been possible without my ride-or-die support system, the people who showed up for me, kept it real, and never let me settle. Robin Lykins, Amberly Marston, Tom Allegretti Jr., AJ Mizes, SPHR, Chikara Kennedy, PCC, NCPM and Clayton W. I am so grateful for each of you. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

“To the incredible Verint People Team, Christine Kehoe, Helen Vergel de Dios, Gabrielle Neben and CEO, Dave Rhodes, thank you for your trust and for believing that I am the right person to help guide this organisation through its next phase of growth. I do not take that lightly, and I am so energised by what we will build together,” she concluded.

Driving growth

Rife brings deep expertise in talent acquisition, workforce planning, people analytics, employer branding, diversity and inclusion, and AI-enabled recruitment.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen Verint's talent capabilities and support its next phase of growth.