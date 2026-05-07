Microland appoints Vithal Acharya as CHRO amid AI-driven transformation

Microland, an AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company, announced the appointment of Vithal Acharya as Chief Human Resources Officer. Acharya will report to CEO Sam Mathew and work from Microland’s headquarters in Bengaluru. He will lead the company’s people strategy as Microland focuses more on AI-driven, zero-touch operations and aims to be a top partner for businesses using intelligent infrastructure, the company said in a statement.





Acharya’s mandate will span workforce transformation, leadership development, and the cultural evolution required to build a high-performing, AI-literate organisation, one equipped to deliver on Microland’s intelligeni AIOps platform and its expanding global delivery model across 100+ countries.





“Vithal brings the rare combination of deep people strategy expertise and proven execution at scale across global, high-growth enterprises. As Microland accelerates its AI-first transformation, having the right organisational architecture and talent culture is not a supporting function; it is a strategic imperative. We are confident Vithal will be a defining force in that journey,” said Matthew





Acharya brings more than 25 years of progressive HR leadership across global enterprises and high-growth technology organisations, with domain depth spanning IT services, infrastructure, mobility, and industrial sectors. His career includes senior roles at GE, HCL, and Ola; organisations at different inflection points that each demanded organisational agility, large-scale people transformation, and cross-border leadership.





“Microland is at a defining inflection point, where deep infrastructure expertise meets the transformative potential of AI-led platforms and autonomous operations. I am joining at a moment when talent, culture, and organisational design are not just enablers but genuine differentiators. My focus will be on building a future-ready organisation: one with the capabilities, mindset, and resilience to lead clients through this era of intelligent, AI-driven infrastructure and to sustain Microland’s growth for the long term”, said Acharya.





An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, he brings both the academic foundation and lived experience to architect Microland’s next chapter of growth.