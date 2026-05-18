Mizuho Global Services appoints Supriya Wig as Vice President – HR

Supriya Wig has joined Mizuho Global Services as Vice President – HR, taking on a key leadership role at a time when global financial institutions are intensifying their focus on workforce strategy, leadership development and employee engagement.

The appointment marks another milestone in Wig’s human resources career, which spans nearly two decades across consulting, banking, financial services and technology-led organisations. In her new position, she will lead strategic HR initiatives aimed at supporting the company’s expanding operations, with a focus on talent alignment, organisational growth and people transformation.

Before joining Mizuho Global Services, Wig served as Talent Business Advisor at Deloitte, where she worked on aligning HR strategy with broader business objectives. Her responsibilities included strengthening performance frameworks, improving employee experience and driving organisational effectiveness through strategic people initiatives.

HR leadership experience across sectors

Prior to Deloitte, Wig spent more than a decade at NCR Corporation as Senior Manager HR & Culture & Experience Lead. During this period, she oversaw regional talent strategy and development for over 1,200 employees across the APJ region.

Her tenure at NCR included leading leadership development programmes, employee engagement initiatives, diversity and inclusion strategies, M&A HR integration, compliance governance and learning and development efforts.

She also played a central role in shaping cultural transformation initiatives across the organisation.

Earlier in her career, Wig worked as HR Business Partner at Beltone, where she advised leadership teams on recruitment, strategic people management, employee engagement and performance management.

She also held HR leadership responsibilities at ENKAY Homes Ltd, focusing on recruitment, employee welfare, statutory compliance and organisational development.

Her early corporate experience at Citi as a Presentation Specialist added to her broader understanding of business operations and corporate functions.

New role at Mizuho

At Mizuho Global Services, Wig will oversee key people and talent initiatives as the organisation continues to strengthen its footprint in India.





Her mandate includes supporting workforce planning, leadership development and employee engagement programmes while helping shape the company’s evolving people agenda.

She is recognised for building people-centric HR practices within rapidly changing business environments and brings expertise in talent management, organisational culture, leadership hiring and strategic HR transformation.

Her appointment comes amid increasing investment by global capability centres and financial institutions in HR leadership and talent capabilities, as organisations respond to intensifying competition for skilled professionals and shifting workforce expectations across the sector.