MobiKwik appoints Dhruv Wadhera as CBO for Offline Merchant Payments

MobiKwik, India's largest digital wallet, has appointed Dhruv Wadhera as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Offline Merchant Payments as the company strengthens its leadership team to support the next phase of business growth.





The appointment follows what the company described as a strong FY26 and forms part of its strategy to scale its merchant payments business, improve execution, strengthen governance and build long-term growth capabilities.





Driving merchant growth





Wadhera, who has been leading MobiKwik's offline merchant payments business since 2023, will now oversee the company's offline merchant expansion strategy across four core segments: organised retail, oil and gas, general trade comprising small businesses, and devices.





In his expanded role, he will focus on strengthening merchant acquiring products, improving operational efficiency, increasing merchant retention and enhancing device economics. The strategy aligns with MobiKwik's target of achieving break-even by FY28, supported by a planned fivefold expansion of its device business.





During his tenure leading the offline merchant business, Wadhera has overseen growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) and revenues while expanding the company's product portfolio through QR payments, Soundbox and electronic data capture (EDC) devices. He has also helped develop new revenue streams for the business.





Before joining MobiKwik, Wadhera served as Vice President and Sales Director at Zomato and brings more than two decades of entrepreneurial and strategic leadership experience.





CEO's remarks





Commenting on the appointments, Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik, said, “ Following a strong year for MobiKwik, we are entering our next phase of growth with a clear focus on expanding our merchant ecosystem, strengthening our institutional capabilities, and building new growth engines across our businesses.





“As we scale, it is important that leadership grows from within. Dhruv, Abhishek & Saurabh have each played an important role in our journey and have consistently demonstrated the ability to build, lead and deliver results,” he added.





"Their deep understanding of our business, culture and long-term vision positions them well to take on larger responsibilities,” he also mentioned.





“I am confident that their leadership will help us execute with greater speed, strengthen our market position, and create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders,” he concluded.





Alongside Wadhera's elevation, MobiKwik promoted Abhishek Mukherji to Senior Vice President for Bharat Connect (Recharges & Bill Payments) and Online Merchant Payments, where he will also lead Zaakpay, the company's payment gateway business.





Saurabh Taneja was also elevated to Senior Vice President, Governance, and will oversee regulatory compliance, company secretarial and legal affairs as MobiKwik continues to strengthen its governance framework.





The latest appointments build on a series of organisational initiatives undertaken over the past year, including the appointment of a Chief Risk Officer, a dedicated Head of Governance and a board comprising 63% independent directors, as the fintech company continues to position itself for sustainable long-term growth.