NEC India appoints Ichiro Kurihara as President & CEO

NEC Corporation India has appointed Ichiro Kurihara as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2026, as the company looks to strengthen its growth strategy in one of its key global markets.





In his new role, Kurihara will lead strategic planning, business expansion and overall operations in India, while ensuring alignment with the NEC Group’s five-year global strategy. He will also oversee corporate governance, deepen relationships with government bodies and enterprise clients, and drive long-term, sustainable growth.





Kurihara brings nearly three decades of experience at NEC Corporation, having worked extensively across Asian markets, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand. His leadership is expected to further strengthen NEC India’s position as a trusted technology partner, particularly in areas such as public safety, AI-driven biometrics, smart cities and enterprise IT solutions.





“I am pleased to take on this role at NEC India, a market that is both complex and full of opportunities. My experience across Asia has reinforced the importance of adapting global expertise to local needs, especially in rapidly evolving economies. Today, India is at an inflection point, with strong digital ambitions and a clear focus on infrastructure and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our teams, customers, and partners to strengthen NEC’s contributions and support India’s continued progress,” said Kurihara.





With India continuing to accelerate its digital transformation and infrastructure development, NEC said the appointment marks a significant step in its efforts to scale innovation, enhance local capabilities and contribute to both national priorities and global advancements.