Neeman’s appoints Deepu Virmani as Chief Product Officer

Neeman’s has appointed Deepu Virmani as Chief Product Officer, as the footwear brand strengthens its product strategy and expands across categories and markets.





Virmani will oversee the company’s end-to-end product strategy, including design, sourcing and product development. He brings more than 25 years of experience across the footwear and retail sectors.





From Reliance Retail to Neeman’s





Virmani joins Neeman’s from Reliance Retail’s Trends Footwear, where he served as Vice President, sourcing and poduct development.





Earlier, he held senior roles at Bata India, Bharti Retail, Reliance Footprint and Mirza International. His experience spans several parts of the footwear value chain, including sourcing and product development.





Taran Chhabra, Co-founder and CEO, Neeman’s said, “As Neeman’s grows, products will play an increasingly central role in how we build the business. We have built a strong understanding of what our customers want, and the opportunity now is to take that understanding deeper into our product strategy.





He added, “Deepu brings a depth of category experience that is particularly relevant to where we are today. We believe his experience will help us sharpen our product thinking, build greater depth across the portfolio and strengthen the capabilities needed to support our ambitions as we expand across categories and markets.”





Speaking about his appointment, Deepu Virmani, Chief Product Officer, Neeman’s said, “Neeman’s has built a distinctive proposition around comfort, responsible materials and products designed for everyday life, and I see significant opportunity to build on that foundation.





“At this stage of the brand’s journey, there is scope to bring together a sharper understanding of the consumer with stronger product and category capabilities and translate that into a more compelling portfolio,” he further said.





“I look forward to collaborating with the team and our partners to strengthen the product engine, build greater depth across categories and create products that are relevant to how consumers live, move and choose footwear today,” he also noted.





With the appointment, Neeman’s plans to deepen its product capabilities as it expands its footwear portfolio across categories and markets.