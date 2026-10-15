NIIT names former Mercer India CEO Anish Sarkar as chief executive

Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Wednesday appointed former Mercer India CEO Anish Sarkar as its chief executive officer with immediate effect, succeeding Pankaj Jathar, who has decided to move back to Bengaluru for personal reasons, the company said in a statement.





"After two years, based in Gurgaon, Pankaj has decided to move back to Bangalore for personal reasons. Alongside his professional pursuits, he plans to continue his involvement with academia through teaching, guest lectures and engagement with leading institutions,” it said.





Before joining NIIT, Sarkar was managing director (India) and director of the India, Philippines and Indonesia cluster at employee benefits and engagement company Pluxee, formerly Sodexo BRS. He has also served as CEO of human capital consulting firm Mercer India.





“We are confident that his experience across diverse businesses will serve NIIT well as we build on the foundations established over the past several years and pursue our next phase of growth,” NIIT Ltd managing director and vice chairman Vijay Kumar Thadani said.





Sarkar holds experience across technology, digital services, human capital consulting and business development.