Nike appoints David Denton as CFO, Matthew Friend to step down

Sportswear giant Nike has announced a planned leadership transition in its finance function, appointing David M. Denton as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 17.





Denton will succeed Matthew Friend, who will step down from the role and remain with the company through September 4 to support a smooth handover. Friend will also participate in Nike’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call scheduled for June 30.





The appointment comes as Nike continues its efforts to strengthen execution and accelerate growth under the leadership of Elliott Hill, who returned as President and Chief Executive Officer last year.





In his new role, Denton will oversee Nike’s global finance organisation and work closely with Hill and the senior leadership team on financial strategy, capital allocation, and long-term value creation.





“Dave is a proven public-company CFO who knows how to help great consumer brands operate with discipline and invest to win,” Hill said. “We’re focused on doing what Nike does best: serving athletes, leading with sport and building the most innovative products in the world. Dave’s experience, judgment, and operating rigor will help us execute against these priorities with consistency and build on the progress underway.”





Denton joins Nike from Pfizer, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President since 2022. He brings more than three decades of finance and operational leadership experience across global public companies.





Before Pfizer, Denton was CFO and Executive Vice President at Lowe’s Companies from 2018 to 2022, helping drive the retailer’s transformation and growth agenda. Earlier, he spent approximately 20 years at CVS Health, including serving as Executive Vice President and CFO, where he played a key role in the company’s evolution into a diversified healthcare solutions provider.





His governance experience also includes board positions at Haleon and Tapestry, and he is expected to join the board of Honeywell Aerospace following its planned spin-off.





Commenting on his appointment, Denton said Nike's global brand strength and innovation leadership made the opportunity particularly compelling.





“Nike is one of the world’s great brands, with extraordinary strengths in sport, innovation, and global scale,” Denton said. “I’m excited to partner with Elliott and the leadership team to support the company’s priorities, invest with discipline, and help deliver sustainable long-term value as Nike continues to lead with sport and serve athletes around the world.”





Hill described the transition as a natural step in Nike’s broader business evolution.





“This is a natural moment for a leadership transition as we move from foundational actions to sustained growth through our Sport Offense operating model,” he said, while thanking Friend for his years of service and contributions to the company.





The announcement comes ahead of Nike’s fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings release on June 30. The company also disclosed that its upcoming results will include a one-time benefit from tariff refunds that was not included in previously issued guidance. Excluding that benefit, Nike said fourth-quarter performance is expected to be generally in line with its earlier outlook.