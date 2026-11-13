Omnicom Global Solutions appoints Acquelia Colaco as Chief People Officer for India and Philippines

Omnicom Global Solutions (OGS), Omnicom's integrated solutions engine, has appointed Acquelia Colaco as Chief People Officer (CPO) for India and the Philippines.





Based in Bengaluru, Colaco will lead the People & Culture function across both markets, partnering with business leaders to drive talent strategy, organisational effectiveness, workforce transformation, employee experience and leadership development.





In her new role, she will focus on strengthening the organisation's people and talent capabilities to support its growth plans, while building a high-performance culture and enabling leadership development across the workforce.





Colaco brings more than two decades of experience in people and culture leadership across technology, analytics, retail, shared services and business operations. Most recently, she served as Global Chief Human Resources Officer at XBP Global, where she led people strategy across the Americas, EMEA, India and the Philippines.





Earlier, she held leadership positions at Tesco Business Solutions, Infosys and IBM Global Process Services, where she worked on workforce transformation, organisational design, capability building, leadership development and employee experience initiatives.





Throughout her career, Colaco has also established and scaled HR functions, developing operating models, talent strategies and organisational frameworks to support business expansion and long-term growth.





Commenting on the appointment, Vishal Srivastava, CEO, OGS India & Philippines, said: "At OGS, our ability to innovate, grow, and deliver for agencies and clients begins with our people. Acquelia brings deep expertise in building capability, shaping culture, and leading transformation across complex global organisations. Her experience, leadership style, and belief in the power of people align strongly with what matters most to us as we continue building the next chapter of OGS. We are delighted to welcome her to the team."





Colaco said her priorities would include strengthening leadership capability, building future-ready talent and creating employee experiences that enable people and teams to perform and grow.





"OGS has built a strong reputation for bringing together talent, expertise, and connected capabilities to help agencies and clients navigate what's next. I am excited to join the organization at such an important stage of its growth journey. My focus will be on strengthening leadership capability, enabling meaningful employee experiences, building future-ready talent, and fostering a culture that empowers people and teams to perform, grow, and succeed," she said.





Colaco holds an MBA in Human Resources, a Master Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations, and a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Physics.