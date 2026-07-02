Onida appoints Neelam Sanguri as Chief People Officer

Onida has appointed Neelam Sanguri as its Chief People Officer (CPO), reinforcing its leadership team as the consumer electronics brand continues its organisational transformation and long-term growth strategy.

Based in Mumbai, Sanguri will lead the company's people strategy, talent management, leadership development and organisational transformation initiatives, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Seasoned HR leader

Sanguri brings more than 16 years of experience across consumer durables, technology, edtech and financial services. She joins from Credilio Financial Technologies, where she served as Chief People Officer and Chief Customer Officer.

Her career also includes leadership roles at EZScholar Edutech, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing, HCL Technologies and Altisource Business Solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Gunjan Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Onida said: "At Onida, our transformation extends beyond products and technology. It is equally about building an organisation that attracts, develops and empowers exceptional talent.

“As we continue to strengthen our position in India's consumer durables market, our people will remain at the heart of this journey,” she added.

She also mentioned, “Neelam brings deep expertise in building high performing organisations and creating cultures that enable innovation, agility and growth. We are delighted to welcome her to the leadership team and look forward to the impact she will create."

Speaking on her appointment, Neelam Sanguri, Chief People Officer, Onida said, "Onida is one of India's most recognised and trusted brands with a rich legacy and an exciting future.”

“As the company continues its transformation journey, I look forward to building a people first organisation that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration and enables every employee to contribute meaningfully to the company's growth ambitions. It is a privilege to be part of this exciting chapter for the brand,” she elaborated.

Growth strategy

Sanguri's appointment reflects Onida's continued investment in leadership capabilities and people-first initiatives as it strengthens its organisational foundation to support future growth in India's consumer durables market.