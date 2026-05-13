Origen Realty appoints Ankita Saxena as Head – People & Culture

Origen Realty has appointed Ankita Saxena as Head – People & Culture, as the company sharpens its focus on building a future-ready and people-centric workplace aligned with its long-term growth plans.





Based in Gurugram, the announcement comes at a time when real estate companies across India are increasingly strengthening leadership teams to support expansion, talent retention and organisational transformation, as reported by the firm.





At Origen Realty, she will lead the People & Culture function with a focus on employee engagement, organisational capability building, scalable workforce frameworks and fostering a collaborative work environment.





Industry Expertise





Before joining Origen Realty, Saxena held leadership positions at DLF, Tribeca Creators – associated with Trump Towers projects in India – as well as Talentedge and M3M India.





Over the years, she has worked on people and culture initiatives linked to business expansion, funding readiness, leadership alignment and post joint-venture integration. Her experience also includes talent development, HR process optimisation and creating organisational synergies during periods of rapid growth.





Leadership Focus

Commenting on the appointment, Origen Realty management said the company’s people strategy is centred on trust, collaboration, continuous growth and purpose-led leadership.





The management added that the organisation remains focused on building a culture where employees are empowered to thrive while collectively driving innovation, excellence and long-term business impact.

The company said Saxena’s strategic perspective and cross-sector experience would further strengthen Origen Realty’s organisational culture and growth journey.





Sharing her thoughts on joining the organization, Saxena said, "I am excited to join Origen Realty at a transformative phase of its growth journey. I look forward to contributing towards building a progressive and high-performance workplace culture that enables people to thrive while aligning talent strategies with the organization’s larger business vision."





The appointment reflects a wider trend in India’s real estate sector, where companies are increasingly investing in HR leadership and workplace culture to support business growth, talent retention and operational scalability.