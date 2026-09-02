Pine Labs appoints Jayaram Karthik as Chief Operations Officer

Global fintech platform Pine Labs has appointed Jayaram Karthik as its Chief Operations Officer as the company strengthens its operational capabilities to support its next phase of growth.

In his new role, Karthik will oversee operations and merchant experiences across India and international markets. He will focus on building technology-enabled operating models designed to deliver seamless, trusted and locally relevant customer journeys across the group.

Karthik brings more than 25 years of experience spanning operations, risk, analytics and technology.





He has held leadership roles at American Express, Citibank, Amazon, Tata and Razorpay, where he worked on large-scale operational transformation, business scaling and initiatives to strengthen operating models and standardise end-to-end merchant journeys.

He joins Pine Labs with a focus on combining technology and human experiences to support sustainable business growth.

Pine Labs focuses on operational excellence

Commenting on the appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs said, "The future of fintech will be shaped not just by the products we build, but by how effectively we bring together technology and operations to deliver high-quality customer experiences.





"Today, Pine Labs operates across more than 20 countries and building a unified operational excellence model is now central to how we scale that footprint. Jayaram's deep expertise in streamlining complex operating processes for high-growth businesses will help us strengthen the foundation required for our next phase of global growth," he added.

Karthik said, "The next competitive advantage in fintech will come from turning complexity into simplicity for customers. That requires a strong combination of technology, operations and experience to work as one."





"Pine Labs has built an impressive global business, and I look forward to helping scale the operational foundation that will enable the company to grow faster, standardization to serve customers better and build lasting trust across markets," he added.

Building a globally scalable operating model

The appointment comes as Pine Labs continues to expand its international footprint, with operations across more than 20 countries. The company said strengthening operational excellence will be central to supporting its global growth while maintaining consistency, trust and regulatory rigour across markets.

Karthik's mandate will focus on creating scalable operating models that bring together technology, operations and merchant experience, enabling Pine Labs to support businesses more effectively across its markets.