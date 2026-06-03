Piyush Raghuvanshi joins D.E. Shaw India as Head of Talent Acquisition for Tech & Quant Businesses

D. E. Shaw India, part of the D. E. Shaw Group, has appointed Piyush Raghuvanshi as the Head of Talent Acquisition for its Tech & Quant Businesses. In this pivotal role, Raghuvanshi will spearhead all lateral, strategic, and leadership hiring, as well as drive the integration of generative AI into the firm’s talent acquisition workflows—a move poised to transform the company’s talent delivery models and support its rapid expansion across India and US-aligned operations.





Raghuvanshi, who will report directly to Chaitanya Gorrepati, Managing Director and OpCo Member, will lead a team of approximately 30 talent acquisition professionals, supporting a workforce of 2,500 spread across three offices in India.





Speaking exclusively to People Matters on his vision for the role, Raghuvanshi said, "We are at an inflection point in talent acquisition. GenAI is not merely a productivity tool—it is a strategic lever that will fundamentally redefine how firms identify, attract, and assess the talent they need to win the next decade. At D. E. Shaw India, we hire for some of the most intellectually demanding roles in the industry, and it requires a TA team that operates with the same rigour, precision, and long-term conviction as the businesses it serves. My focus is to ensure we lead this shift with our amazing team—building systems and processes that are faster, sharper, and far more predictive—so we remain the destination for the people who will shape the future of quants and technology with Gen-AI."





Raghuvanshi brings a wealth of experience to D. E. Shaw India, with a distinguished career spanning global enterprises and high-growth startups. Most recently, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer at apna, where he played a key role in scaling operations and fostering a purpose-driven culture across diverse business lines, including Job Marketplace, EdTech, and AI Labs. Prior to apna, he was Head of Human Resources at Zupee, joining the company as its founding HR leader and overseeing a remarkable 20x increase in business valuation and a 40x surge in annual recurring revenue (ARR) during his tenure.





His earlier experience includes leading Talent Acquisition for OYO’s APAC operations, with a focus on large-scale hiring and digital transformation of recruitment processes. Known for his strategic thinking and relentless execution, Raghuvanshi has consistently enabled businesses through curated talent-growth strategies and transformational delivery models.





Raghuvanshi holds an MBA in Human Resources Management and Services from the Institute of Management & Development. He is also a graduate of Banaras Hindu University, with a degree in Commerce. His commitment to social causes is evident from his leadership roles in various CSR initiatives and student organisations throughout his academic journey.