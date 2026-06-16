Poornima Subramanian appointed as India GCC HR Leader at NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) has appointed Poornima Subramanian as India GCC HR Leader.

In her new role, she will lead the people and talent strategy for the company's Global Capability Centre (GCC) operations in India.

She will focus on workforce growth, employee experience, talent development and HR transformation initiatives, according to her linkedin post.

Internal promotion

Subramanian has been with NielsenIQ for more than four years.

Before this appointment, she served as Associate Director – Human Resources. During her tenure, she helped drive employee engagement, organisational effectiveness and several people-focused programmes across the business.

Her promotion reflects NielsenIQ's focus on strengthening its leadership team and supporting the growth of its GCC operations in India.

Strong HR background

Before joining NielsenIQ, Subramanian was Senior Manager – Human Resources at D4 Insight. There, she led the HR function and worked on employee engagement, workplace culture and employee experience initiatives.

Earlier, she worked at BNY Mellon Technology India as Senior HR Advisor. In that role, she supported HR operations across business units in India. Her responsibilities included performance management, rewards and recognition, employee engagement, attrition analysis and organisational development.

She also contributed to the company's Great Place to Work initiatives.

Decade at Ramco Systems

A major part of Subramanian's career was spent at Ramco Systems, where she worked for more than ten years as Manager – Human Resources.

She supported teams across India as well as international markets including South Africa, the Middle East and Sudan.

Her work covered HR business partnering, compensation design, HR analytics, HRIS management, employee engagement and performance management.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Subramanian said, “I’m delighted to step into my new role as India GCC HR Leader—marking an important milestone in my professional journey.”

She further added, “I look forward to shaping impactful people strategies, strengthening our GCC ecosystem, and driving meaningful outcomes for the business and our teams while continuing to challenge boundaries, step out of comfort zones, and raise the bar for what’s possible.”

HR expertise

Over nearly two decades, Subramanian has built expertise in talent management, employee engagement, workforce planning, HR technology, compensation and rewards, organisational development, performance management and HR analytics.

Her appointment comes as NielsenIQ continues to strengthen its talent and people capabilities in India.