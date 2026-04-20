POWERCON names Deepika Chavan as Chief People Officer

POWERCON Group has appointed Deepika Chavan as its Chief People Officer (CPO), a move aimed at strengthening its organisational capabilities as the company enters a new phase of expansion in the renewable energy sector.





Chavan returns to POWERCON for her second stint, bringing nearly two decades of experience across industries including IT, renewables, FMCG and EPC. Her prior roles span organisations such as Monster India, VA TECH WABAG, Sula Vineyards, ITCube Solutions and Tekdi Technologies.





In her new role, Chavan will work closely with the leadership team to align the company’s people strategy with its broader business objectives. Her mandate includes strengthening leadership capabilities, enhancing organisational effectiveness, and driving consistency in people practices across the group.





A key focus area will be building structured talent pipelines across POWERCON’s portfolio companies. The company said her experience in capacity building and industry-academia partnerships will play a crucial role in developing a skilled, deployment-ready workforce.





Commenting on the appointment, Praveen Kakulte, Founder and CEO of POWERCON Group, said the company’s growth ambitions in the renewable energy space require stronger organisational alignment and agility. He added that Chavan’s understanding of the sector positions her well to contribute to this next phase of expansion.





Chavan said the company is at a pivotal point in its growth journey, with a clear focus on scaling its renewable energy footprint, and expressed her intent to further strengthen organisational capabilities in line with that vision.





POWERCON Group currently operates across multiple geographies, with project hubs across India and a presence in 23 countries. The company employs more than 700 people and serves global conglomerates, independent power producers (IPPs), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), reflecting the scale of its growing operations.